All Hades 2 gods, goddesses, and characters and what they do

There are lots of Hades 2 gods and characters that you'll meet in both the Crossroads and the regions leading down to the underworld. Many Greek deities and other almighty beings return from the first game, such as Aphrodite, Hypnos, Zeus, and plenty more, but Hades 2 revamps its returning cast and introduces a host of new heroes to help Melinoe both in battle and back at base. Here are all the Hades 2 characters, gods, and goddess you'll come across and what they do.



The Hades 2 technical test is still going, which means this guide is based on a limited build of the game that is subject to updates. We'll update this guide with new information as Hades 2 receives new features and updates!

All Gods and characters in Hades 2

These Hades 2 characters are the ones you'll be seeing a lot of, either because they're key vendors or story characters in the Crossroads or because they can provide boons and other benefits during runs:



Note that not every character has an image as the current Hades 2 uses placeholder artwork for some characters, while others have not yet been revealed.

Melinoe

Daughter of Hades and Persephone, Sister of Zagreus, and Princess of the Underworld, Melinoe (Mel-in-OH-ee) is the player character of Hades 2. She is on a quest to descend back down to the Underworld to slay the Titan, Chronos, for the ruin he brought upon her family.

Hecate

The mysterious Witch of the Crossroads is a powerful moon witch goddess who is Melinoe's mentor, training her for the fight against Chronos. Make sure you chat to her in the Crossroads after every run if she's hanging around near the cauldron. Nearby you can find her dog and polecat familiars and interact with them.

Aphrodite

The Goddess of Love provides boons to Melinoe that focus on dealing extra damage up close and applying Weak to enemies.

Apollo

At the end of encounters, the God of Light can offer Melinoe a boon. These boons typically enhance Melinoe's damage and attacks, and apply Dazed to enemies. Artemis is his twin sister.

Artemis

The Goddess of the Hunt provides boons that help with ranged attacks and enhance Melinoe's damage output by applying Marked to enemies, increasing the odds they'll take Critical damage. She is the twin sister of Apollo and also occasionally appears mid-encounter, firing various ranged attacks at enemies to assist Melinoe.

Charon

The Stygian Boatman returns and is functionally the same as in Hades 1. Collect gold during your runs and then spend it at Charon's shop on boons and other items and encounter rewards.

Chronos

The main antagonist of Hades 2. He's the Titan of Time and the father of Hades, Zeus, and Poseidon and has currently taken over the Underworld.

Demeter

Demeter is the Goddess of Seasons and grandmother of Melinoe. She provides wintry boons that can inflict Freeze on enemies and create Cyclones.

Hephaestus

The God of the Forge's boons improve Melinoe's attacks, especially with explosive blasts that deal high damage in an area.

Hestia

As the Goddess of Flame, Hestia's boons enhance Melinoe's abilities by letting them apply Scorch to enemies, dealing damage over time.

Poseidon

The God of the Sea's boons focus on watery knockback buffs for Melinoe's abilities and Spirit Bubbles that provide Magick.

Selene

As the Moon Incarnate, Selene provides a selection of Gifts of the Moon, each one providing Melinoe with a different Hex power which becomes available after spending a certain amount of Magick.

Zeus

The King of the Olympians and God of Thunder offers boon to Melinoe that allow her to strike enemies with powerful lightning.

Minor Hades 2 characters

Image 1 of 7

Like the first game, Hades 2 has its fair share of minor characters and little guys who might not do much useful for Melinoe but are nice to see and talk to:

Dora, Listless Shade: A ghost found in the Crossroads near Melinoe's tent who tries to haunt her – but in a friendly way! Dora is probably short for Pandora, who released all the evils of humanity into the world from her box.

A ghost found in the Crossroads near Melinoe's tent who tries to haunt her – but in a friendly way! Dora is probably short for Pandora, who released all the evils of humanity into the world from her box. Frinos: The amiable amphibian and Melinoe's pet frog. You can confide in Frinos when you return to the Crossroads after a run.

The amiable amphibian and Melinoe's pet frog. You can confide in Frinos when you return to the Crossroads after a run. Hypnos, Sleep Incarnate: Unsurprisingly, he's asleep, but waking him up will likely be part of the Hades 2 story.

Unsurprisingly, he's asleep, but waking him up will likely be part of the Hades 2 story. Lord Moros, Doom Incarnate: Another child of Nyx and Emissary of the Three Fates. Helps Melinoe after performing the Fated Intervention Incantation at the cauldron.

Another child of Nyx and Emissary of the Three Fates. Helps Melinoe after performing the Fated Intervention Incantation at the cauldron. Nemesis, Retribution Incarnate: A moody warrior and daughter of Nyx who camps at the Crossroads.

A moody warrior and daughter of Nyx who camps at the Crossroads. Odysseus, Veteran Tactician: Greek king of Ithica and all-round hero found at the Crossroads, serving as a sort of military commander.

Greek king of Ithica and all-round hero found at the Crossroads, serving as a sort of military commander. Schelemeus, Training Master: Skelly the training dummy from Hades 1 is back and better than ever!

