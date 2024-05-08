How to get Thalamus in Hades 2

You need to grow Hades 2 Thalamus at the Crossroads, as it's not something you can gather by hand, but getting seeds required the help of Chaos too. The odd-looking plant can only be grown from Origin Seeds, and it currently has very limited uses in Hades 2, though one of them is for a story-critical Incantation that lets you venture to the Surface unimpeded. Here's everything you need to know about growing Thalamuses in Hades 2 and gathering Origin Seeds.

Where to find Hades 2 Origin Seeds to grow Thalamuses

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Thalamus in Hades 2 is a plant that can be grown at the soil plots in the Crossroads by planting Origin Seeds. To get Origin Seeds, you need to use the Silver Spade on digging spots within Chaos Gates during runs through the Underworld, although Chaos will also give you an Origin Seed for free to help you perform the Unraveling a Fateful Bond Incantation – for me, this happened during my third time inside a Chaos Gate.

If you're yet to meet Chaos, their Chaos Gates become available after you've attempted quite a few runs but eventually one will just appear during a run and you can dive in, sacrificing a bit of health to gain entry. If you have the Silver Spade equipped, look for a digging spot inside the Chaos Gate and use the shovel on it as normal. You'll unearth only one Origin Seed per dig spot, but each Origin Seed you plant at the Crossroads should yield two Thalamuses after seven clocks.

Hades 2 Thalamus uses

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Thalamus is a plant item used for one important Incantation in Hades 2 and you can trade it with the Wretched Broker:

Trade with Wretched Broker: Get 19 Bones for each Thalamus you give to the Broker.

Get 19 Bones for each Thalamus you give to the Broker. Unraveling a Fateful Bond Incantation: 2 Lotus + 2 Moss + 2 Nightshade + 2 Thalamus

