How to get Bronze in Hades 2
You'll need Bronze in Hades 2 to unlock certain weapons, tools, and more
Finding Hades 2 Bronze is essential if you want to craft the Rod of Fishing or even the Argent Skull, but you can only get it on the Surface. There are a few crafting recipes that call for varying amounts of Bronze reasonably early on in Hades 2, but you won't gain access to the surface for quite a few hours, don't expect to craft these items with little effort. To help you find this metal quickly and reliably, I've detailed how exactly you can mine Bronze in Hades 2 below.
Where to find Hades 2 Bronze
Bronze is one of many crafting materials in Hades 2, and you can get it by mining Bronze deposits with the Crescent Pick in the City of Ephyra. You will definitely already have the Crescent Pick by now so getting to the Surface is the main challenge here. To do this, you need to cast the 'Permeation of Witching-Wards' Incantation, which breaks the wards blocking the stairs opposite where you normally descend to start your night runs.
Once you've got to the Surface, keep an eye out for any Bronze deposits – tall piles of old bronze armor and other metalwork – and strike it with your Crescent Pick. The Reagent Sensing Incantation will spot any deposits for you, so keep an eye out for any bright beams of light guiding you. As with Silver deposits, you should get three pieces of Bronze per deposit you mine.
Melinoe's Underworld curse means the damage over time she suffers makes trips to Ephyra very short, so it's difficult to find a Bronze deposit at all, let alone multiple. To maximize the amount of Bronze you can mine, you also need to cast the 'Unraveling a Fateful Bond' Incantation which removes the damage-over-time effect while on the Surface. This'll let you freely explore Ephyra so you can complete plenty of encounters in the city and will have a good chance of finding plenty of Bronze.
Hades 2 Bronze uses
Bronze is used for several crafting and upgrading several Hades 2 weapons and tools:
- Rod of Fishing tool: 1 Bronze + 1 Fate Fabric
- Argent Skull weapon: 2 Glassrock + 1 Bronze
- Aspects of Night and Darkness Incantation: 5 Bronze + 1 Nightshade
- Aspect of Moros: 2 Bronze + 2 Tears
- Aspect of Melinoe Moonstone Greataxe upgrades: 1 Bronze + varying amounts of Silver per upgrade
