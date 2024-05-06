How to use Hades 2 Nectar and get more of it

Nectar in Hades 2 is important as a key item for boosting your affinity with characters in the Crossroads, Underworld, and Olympus. It doesn't seem all that useful at first since Melinoe can't drink the Nectar herself, but those that have played Hades 1 will know exactly how it works in Hades 2. Below, I've explained what you should do with Nectar you collect in Hades 2 and the best ways to get more of it to power level your relationships.

What is Nectar for in Hades 2?

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Nectar is an Indulgence item in Hades 2 that can be given as a gift to allied characters to improve your relationship level with them. When you have Nectar in your inventory, you can approach most Hades 2 characters and offer a gift by pressing RT/R2 and selecting the Nectar item from the list of possible gifts.

You can give Nectar to most characters in the Crossroads, such as Hecate, Nemesis, Odysseus, and Dora, and you can hand it over to any friendly characters you find during runs. This includes all divine Boon gods like Aphrodite, Hephaestus, Zeus, and more, as well as special characters, such as Charon.

Giving a character Nectar increases your relationship level with them by one and, the first time you do this, you'll be given a Keepsake from them in return, which can be a huge help on your runs. Early on in Hades 2, when you first start finding Nectar, you should give it out to several characters to quickly build up a small collection of Keepsakes that you can switch between.

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Once you're happy with some of your Keepsakes, you should then start giving Nectar to just one character, ideally the one you like the most. You won't necessarily get anything in return for every Nectar bottle you hand over after the first, but you can eventually get other rewards too.

How to get Nectar in Hades 2

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Hades 2 Nectar can be obtained in a few different ways and saved in your inventory ready to given out as a gift:

Choose it as an Encounter reward. Nectar is an uncommon reward for Encounters in all regions, so don't expect to find it all the time.

Nectar is an uncommon reward for Encounters in all regions, so don't expect to find it all the time. Trade for it with the Wretched Broker at the Crossroads. If you've cast the Kinship Fortune Incantation, you can buy one Nectar for 30 Bones each time you visit the Wretched Broker at the Crossroads after a run.

If you've cast the Kinship Fortune Incantation, you can buy one Nectar for 30 Bones each time you visit the Wretched Broker at the Crossroads after a run. Kinship Fortune Incantation: As well as unlocking the ability to trade for Nectar, you also get one bottle of the stuff just for casting this Incantation.

As well as unlocking the ability to trade for Nectar, you also get one bottle of the stuff just for casting this Incantation. Buy it from Charon for Gold. The groaning boatman offers very occasionally sells a bottle of Nectar.

The groaning boatman offers very occasionally sells a bottle of Nectar. Harbinger of Doom Minor Prophecy: By summoning Moros for a second time, you will complete the Harbinger of Doom Minor Prophecy from the Fated List, getting you one Nectar as a reward.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.