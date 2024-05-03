Hades 2 early access release and what it might include

The Hades 2 early access launch is on the horizon now that the technical test is over, but an exact release date and content plans are still unclear. In terms of content and features, that is of course by design as Supergiant Games isn't going to spoil Hades 2, but the studio has still not revealed when exactly early access is coming. Below, I've tried to answer some burning questions about Hades 2 early access, including when it might launch and what it'll include.

When will Hades 2 early access begin?

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

In a previous blog post, developer Supergiant Games said that Hades 2 early access would launch "relatively soon after" the technical test's end date of April 29. While that's obviously a vague period of time, our best guess would be that Hades 2 early access will launch some time in the next two weeks at the time of writing – after May 3 but hopefully before May 17.

How long will Hades 2 early access last?

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Not even Supergiant Games knows how long the Hades 2 early access period will last, saying: "…our experience developing in Early Access has taught us (among many things) to expect the unexpected." Hades 1 was in early access from December 2018 until September 2020 – almost two years – though I wouldn't expect Hades 2 to be in early access for quite as long. The Hades 2 development team at Supergiant will not only have the experience of the first game to work with, but also hopefully won’t be set back by any global pandemics. With that said, I'd anticipate the game being in early access for at least one year given the scale and ambition of the first game.

What will Hades 2 Early Access include?

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Obviously, the details of Hades 2's early access launch features are being kept a secret so as not to spoil any surprises. However, in a previous developer blog post, Supergiant Games said that Hades 2 will have "at least as much content from day one in Early Access as the original game did back when it launched in Early Access on Steam", so it's going to be pretty big, probably feeling almost like a complete game in itself. Based on what we played in the technical test and what Supergiant Games has said previously, we can make a few educated guesses as to what early access may include specifically.

The technical test only included the first region of Hades 2, Erebus, and the Crossroads hub area. While they seemed complete with relevant characters, dialogue, music, story, and more, there were some obvious omissions such as missing Hades 2 weapons and tools and placeholder artwork for some Hades 2 characters – presumably a ton of secret mechanics waiting to be discovered many hours later too.

With the early access build, you should expect a couple more regions to explore beyond Erebus and more than just the two starting weapons. With expanded regions, you should also find more Incantations to unlock to progress the story and help you out during your nightly runs. Supergiant Games also said: "The [technical test] helped us identify and address a number of key technical issues we weren't able to find before, in preparation to launch Hades II here in Early Access." The technical test felt almost faultlessly smooth from my time playing so hopefully the early access release for Hades 2 should be without any issues.

Importantly, early access means everything is still subject to change. The Hades 2 v1.0 full launch build won’t look exactly as it did in early access, both because of some rebalancing and adjustments across all aspects of the game, and because of major feature updates over the course of the early access period. These major updates will build towards a truly complete version of Hades 2, particularly regarding the story which, by the sounds of things, will be added gradually as with the Hades 1 early access period.



