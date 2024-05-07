Hades 2 roadmap and what to expect in future

The Hades 2 roadmap already has a few upcoming features for future updates in place, including a new weapon and region, but there are no definitive dates just yet. Early access has only recently launched for Hades 2, so Supergiant Games is no doubt turning some of its attention to monitoring community feedback as well as working on new features. That means there's currently nothing concrete to look forward to, but players should expect a major update in the next few months and the Hades 2 roadmap already has some exciting new features lined up.

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

As explained in our Hades 2 early access guide, there is no final release date for Hades 2 yet and the game is expected to be in early access through to the end of 2024, at least. That's obviously quite a way off, so that leaves plenty of time for Supergiant Games to update the early access build with new content, activities and more, eventually building towards the full 1.0 release, whenever that may be.

For now, Supergiant Games has said that the first major update to Hades 2 will be arriving "some months" after the early access release. That's obviously quite a vague timeframe that could place the first update's release sometime in the summer or even later. There will be more updates prior to the full launch, but they are not yet on the Hades 2 roadmap. I'll be sure to update this guide once definitive dates or timeframes for the first update and subsequent ones are announced.

As for new content, features, and other additions, here's a list of the things that will come to Hades 2 in the future, according to Supergiant Games themselves. Bear in mind that all of these will not necessarily arrive with the first major update in a few months and could arrive in an even later update:

All-new Region to explore: Hades 2 already has several regions, so what this extra region could be is a mystery. It might be an area from the first game but there's still plenty of Greek mythology to explore, so could easily be somewhere not seen before.

Hades 2 already has several regions, so what this extra region could be is a mystery. It might be an area from the first game but there's still plenty of Greek mythology to explore, so could easily be somewhere not seen before. Cosmetics for the Crossroads: The Crossroads camp currently cannot be customized in any way, unlike the House of Hades and Zagreus' bedroom in the first game, but it is coming in a later update. This will probably also include a new currency specifically for cosmetic upgrades and a new House Contractor-type Incantation.

The Crossroads camp currently cannot be customized in any way, unlike the House of Hades and Zagreus' bedroom in the first game, but it is coming in a later update. This will probably also include a new currency specifically for cosmetic upgrades and a new House Contractor-type Incantation. A new weapon: There are six Hades 2 weapon slots by the Silver Pool but, in the current early access build, only five are filled. Whatever this weapon is, it will also be getting weapon Aspects to enhance its power.

There are six Hades 2 weapon slots by the Silver Pool but, in the current early access build, only five are filled. Whatever this weapon is, it will also be getting weapon Aspects to enhance its power. Expanded story: While the current early access build feels like a complete game, the full story isn’t all in there, so more narrative content will be added with updates too, along with more Hades 2 characters, music, and artwork – some characters use early sketch designs or a cloaked placeholder so these will be replaced.

While the current early access build feels like a complete game, the full story isn’t all in there, so more narrative content will be added with updates too, along with more Hades 2 characters, music, and artwork – some characters use early sketch designs or a cloaked placeholder so these will be replaced. Saves carrying over to the full game: Supergiant has said that it is "doing everything possible" to ensure your progress in the early access build will carry over to the full game. Note that this is not a firm promise, but hopefully Supergiant is able to follow through.

Supergiant will be continuing development and monitoring community feedback to inform some of their polishing and balancing decisions for the game, which will hopefully be revealed on the Hades 2 roadmap soon. Be sure to check the roadmap in-game if you've bought the early access build or check this guide for more information when it becomes available. Following Supergiant Games on Twitter and being a member of the Discord server or signing up to the Hades 2 mailing list, will help you stay up to date on the Hades 2 development roadmap too.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.