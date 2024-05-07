Will Hades 2 be on PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X?

Hades 2 will be coming to consoles, hopefully including PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch, but it's too early to say exactly which platforms and when. Having only just launched into early access exclusively on PC, it's a shame that Hades 2 isn't also playable on consoles, but Supergiant have reassured players that it is expecting to release the roguelike on some non-PC platforms – it's just not sure which ones yet. Here's everything we know about a console release for Hades 2.

Will Hades 2 launch on consoles?

Supergiant Games fully intends to release Hades 2 on consoles, PC, and Mac, though anything more specific beyond that is unknown. The studio says in a Hades 2 frequently asked questions post on the Supergiant Games Discord server: "We expect for Hades 2 to eventually be available for PC, Mac, and console platforms (though cannot confirm which platforms yet)."

Currently, you can buy and play the Hades 2 early access build, letting you play a significant chunk of the game, but only on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store – you cannot play Hades 2 on consoles, including PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch, at the time of writing.

Looking back at Hades 1, that game was similarly in early access on PC only. When it reached its v1.0 release in September 2020, the game came out on PC and Nintendo Switch. Eventually, it got PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One releases in August 2021, and even launched on Xbox Game Pass. Hades 1 also launched on iOS via Netflix this year, so it's hard to find a device that the first game isn't playable on.

With this in mind, it seems likely that Supergiant will aim to create versions of Hades 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch at the very least and at some point. Considering the game will be in early access probably through to 2025, Hades 2 may also release on the now confirmed Nintendo Switch successor and the rumored PS5 Pro too. As for an early access console release, these aren't unheard of but certainly aren't common, so it seems unlikely that Hades 2 will come to consoles while still in early access – console releases have also not been mentioned in the Hades 2 roadmap so far either.



