Hades 2's 1.0 release date is still a mystery, even to its devs: "Whenever that will be"

Hades 2 was released into early access just under a year ago, and since then it's been pretty popular on PC and Mac. Supergiant Games just released a massive new update for the game last month that included a "final confrontation" boss fight. With such a big thing being added, it may seem like the game is pretty close to that fated 1.0 release, but those of you waiting to play the game on console or just waiting for it to leave early access may be holding on for longer than you'd hope.

At the Dope Indie Game of the Year Awards, Hades 2 took home the award for 'Best Early Access' over the likes of Manor Lords, Enshrouded, and Supermarket Simulator. While the game's creative director, Greg Kasavin, accepted the award on the stream, the Supergiant Games Twitter account also took time to acknowledge the win and has given some potentially bad news alongside it.

The tweet reads, "Whether you’ve played Hades 2 already or are holding out for the 1.0 launch (whenever that will be), know that Early Access development is vital to letting us make the most of this game!" The tweet implying that the full launch isn't anytime soon naturally has a few people worried. And while the original game spent just under two years in early access before its full launch, many are hoping that process will be quicker for the sequel.

Of course, there's always the chance Supergiant is being coy and there's actually going to be a surprise launch in the near future (the early access release was dropped out of nowhere a week after the Hades 2 beta ended, after all). But maybe that's just me coping. To be fair to Supergiant, Hades 2 was already massive when it first launched into early access, but console players not being able to get in on the fun is a shame from someone who played the original on Switch exclusively (not Hades 2 though; I've been playing it on PC, sorry I can't relate).

If you're desperately waiting for Hades 2 to grace your platform of choice, you could always check out our list of the best roguelike games to pass the time.