Hades 2 already has more "environments, foes, and fully-voiced characters" in Early Access than the full version of the first game

Hades 2 surprise launched into Early Access today, and it already has more content than the full version of the first game.

Of course, it isn't uncommon at all for a video game sequel to be bigger than the game it's following - in fact, that's pretty much the baseline expectation - but it is notable that Hades 2 only just launched in Early Access and is already packing more content than the first game.

"Hades 2 in early access already has more environments, foes, and fully-voiced characters than the full version of the original Hades game," reads a FAQ on the Hades 2 Steam page. "But it isn't complete, and key areas, characters, foes, narrative events, and systems are still to come."

According to an in-game roadmap, among Supergiant's plans for Hades 2 Early Access are new weapons, regions, and ways to customize the hub area, and it sounds like there's much more in store for players leading up to the full launch.

As ever, we don't know how long it'll be before Hades 2 gets its 1.0 update, but Supergiant says it expects its Early Access run to last "at least through the end of 2024 in order to build out the remaining content we have planned." In the meantime, the Early Access version's first big update is already in the works, although it'll "take some months" before it's ready.

Our Hades 2 Early Access review notes the "sheer increase in scope" from the first game to the sequel and lauds the follow-up's "far grander narrative ambition." And in case you can't decide whether to jump in now or wait for the full release, this snippet from our review could be the deciding factor.

"Hades 2 has grabbed me with everything it's got," writes GR+ news editor Ali Jones. "It's sunk its teeth, hooks, and claws into me alongside any other lacerating appendage that Greek mythology can think up. Developer Supergiant Games presents the genre's 'one more run' loop so impeccably that I don't want to be at work, I don't want to go to bed, I just want to take on Chronos again."

If you are hopping in and you're stuck on the sequel's first big obstacle, don't miss our guide on how to beat Hecate in Hades 2.