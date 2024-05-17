Stephen King has high praise for new horror movie calling it the darkest movie he has ever seen, and fans agree

Stephen King has high praise for The Coffee Table, a black comedy horror movie that recently hit streaming.

"There's a Spanish movie called The Coffee Table on Amazon Prime and Apple TV," King tweeted. "My guess is you have never, not once in your whole life, seen a movie as black as this one. It's horrible and also horribly funny. Think the Coen Brothers' darkest dream."

Per the official synopsis: "Jesus and Maria are a couple going through a difficult time in their relationship. Nevertheless, they have just become parents. To shape their new life, they decide to buy a new coffee table. A decision that will change their existence."

Directed by Caye Casas from a screenplay by Casas and Cristina Borobia, the cast includes Estefania de los Santos, David Pareja, Claudia Riera, Josep Riera, Itziar Castro, Emilio Gavira, Gala Flores, Cristina Dilla, and Paco Benjumea.

Casas reportedly pitched the film as "an uncomfortable, politically incorrect film with extremely black humor and a brutal tragedy." The pic took home Best Film at both the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and the 41st Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival.

Many of the replies agree with King, with fans calling it "distressing," and a "hard watch." One fan wrote that the movie is darker than Happiness, Hard Candy, and Martytrs combined. Sheesh.

The Coffee Table is streaming now on Prime Video and Apple TV Plus. For more, check out our guides to the most exciting upcoming horror movies, and the best horror movies of all time.