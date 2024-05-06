Hades 2 roadmap reveals the roguelike will be in early access "at least through the end of 2024," while devs add to the "biggest, most replayable, most feature-rich game we've made"

Surprise! Hades 2 is out now in early access, following on from its older, death-defying roguelike sibling, but these first few days are only the beginning. Developer Supergiant Games also snuck a roadmap into the game's menu, detailing the updates coming while early access lasts "at least through the end of 2024."

"Our first major update is later this year," the in-game memo reveals. "Please note that, while we will be monitoring feedback and reports carefully, our first Major Update will take some months following our initial launch." Once that initial update does drop, the team still plans to "keep building on what we want to be the biggest, most replayable, most feature-rich game we've made yet."

Hades 2's roadmap outlines three high-priority additions that simmering away in Hell's flames, starting with an all-new region that houses more characters to thirst over, more foes to die to, "and other surprises." A new main weapon is also on the way, alongside new Weapon Aspects that let you mod your collection of demon-bashing tools. And finally, the Crossroads Update will let you "unlock various cosmetic embellishments" for the central hub area.

"This Early Access launch marks a pivotal moment in our development when we can finally share what we’ve been building for more than three years, and continue our journey together with you," the roadmap note continues. "We could never have made the original Hades if not for ongoing feedback from our player community, so that process is equally important this time."

Supergiant Games also revealed that the roguelike sequel will be in early access "at least through the end of 2024," because it's currently "too early" to place a date on the 1.0 launch.

