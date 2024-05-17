Hades 2's first "Major Update" is months out, but Supergiant just gave the roguelike's community a project: "If you play the game deeply enough, you'll find clues"

Hades 2 early access players can poke around to "find clues" about the roguelike sequel's coming updates.

Hades 2 shadow-dropped into early access this month in a beefier state than most games do when hitting 1.0, but that doesn't mean the sequel isn't getting even bigger soon. Developer Supergiant Games revealed that the game's early access updates will mirror our first escape from hell, with smaller patches paving the way for themed Major Updates.

The first of these "Major Updates" is still months away - unfortunately for those thirsting to see Ares, Athena, and Dionysus again - but you can find some breadcrumbs in the game as it is now.

"We have an idea for the theme of our first Major Update," creative director Greg Kasavin tells PC Gamer in a recent interview, "though [we] don't want to give it away just yet! That said, if you play the game deeply enough, you'll find clues as to where things are going."

Supergiant Games previously announced that the first Major update would bring a new region, three new gods, extra baddies to bash, and a weapon that should fit in the training area's cheekily empty weapon case (breadcrumbs, look!). The only other clues I can think of would mere be speculation on where this Greek family drama goes next, but that shouldn't stop more dedicated Chronos-destroyers from trying.

"In the short run, we plan to deploy at least a couple of relatively small patches to improve parts of the game where we can think of short-term improvements that alleviate issues we've heard from some players, while hopefully making the game even better for those already pleased with it," the director continues. "Then, we'll focus on our first Major Update, which will take us several months during which the game won't be updated."

