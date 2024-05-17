Hades 2 director teases the roguelike's first "Major Update" and what the patch process will look like "until we consider the game complete"

Hades 2's director has spoken about what players can expect from the early access roguelike's first "major update," and what the road to full launch will look like.

Supergiant head and Hades 2 director Greg Kasavin recently spoke to PC Gamer about the immediate future of the roguelike sequel. Teasingly, Kasavin said that "we have an idea for the theme of our first Major Update, though don't want to give it away just yet!"

Thankfully, the Hades 2 director also added that "if you play the game deeply enough, you'll find clues as to where things are going." I won't spoil any potential plot details here for Supergiant's sequel, not least because I'm yet to reach any teases for future developments myself.

Elsewhere though, Kasavin touched on what the process for Hades 2 updates will look like up until its eventual full launch. "In the short run, we plan to deploy at least a couple of relatively small patches to improve parts of the game where we can think of short-term improvements that alleviate issues we've heard from some players, while hopefully making the game even better for those already pleased with it," the Hades 2 director said.

"Then, we'll focus on our first Major Update, which will take us several months during which the game won't be updated," Kasavin said, adding "this Major Update will include new features, locations, foes, and other content." At least if there's a slight drought in new features and updates for Hades 2 for a while, there should be a significant amount of new things waiting for players at the end.

Kasavin further revealed that Supergiant will "patch that a few times to shore up any issues, and repeat this broader process until we consider the game complete!" The Hades 2 lead also revealed that the roguelike sequel will be in an early access state "at least through the end of this year," but we already knew that thanks to Hades 2's Steam store page.

Check out our Hades 2 review to see what we made of the game so far in its early access journey.