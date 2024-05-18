20 years after quitting Bethesda, veteran Morrowind dev returns to the funky RPG to create new mods

One of Morrowind's designers and writers has returned to the game via an expansive quest mod 20 years after leaving Bethesda Game Studios.

Douglas Goodall worked on the RPG factory's loveably funky, alien Morrowind leading up to its release in 2002 before departing the studio. But over the past year, more than two decades after his first tenure in Morrowind, the veteran developer has circled back around to the classic game.

Goodall's latest modding endeavor (under his NexusMods moniker AFFA, in collaboration with modders Greatness7 and Melchior Dahrk) is the beefy Red Wisdom - An Ashlander Prophecy, which takes players to a "brand new grotto used by the Ahemmusa to bury their dead," as well as the Erabenimsun and Zainab tribe's exterior burial sites, to experience "new Ashlander lore."

"Embark on a mystical journey as you unravel the ancient prophecy of Red Wisdom," reads the project's description on NexusMods. "Join forces with wide-eyed Nirani to unlock the hidden truths that lie within the sacred burial sites of the tribes. Explore a new angle to Ashlander lore, confront wild beasts and Daedric interlopers, and piece together the puzzle that may shape the fate of Morrowind."

Those looking for another Morrowind fix can check out the very similar but still wildly different Dreaded Delusion or Goodall's previously-released trio of mods, with the Fargoth Says Hello duo of quests, the Python Character Builder that lets you plan ahead, and over 30 smaller quests added in the AFFresh mod. Or you can just have a laugh with the GTA 6 trailer, hilariously recreated in Morrowind.

Why not check out everything we know about The Elder Scrolls 6?