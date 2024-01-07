First GTA 6 trailer hilariously recreated in Morrowind's weird alien world

Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer has been hilariously recreated in the weird and wonderful Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind.

Twitch streamer Micky D posted the parody trailer on the website formerly known as Twitter earlier this week on January 3, with Tom Petty's pulsing rock song Love Is A Long Road playing over Morrowind’s polygonal alien world, just as it did in GTA 6's first trailer.

GTA VI but it's Morrowind! pic.twitter.com/Cgwq1ubooYJanuary 3, 2024 See more

As the music begins to crescendo, the trailer's camera pans through Morrowind's strange world, replacing shots of GTA 6's beautiful sun-kissed coasts with moody lakes. Shots of badass jet skis are replaced with a jagged ship. Most hilariously, shots showing alligators and birds were replaced with the towering jellyfish critters that haunt Morrowind.

Things even get a little risque as we see women suggestively dancing - if that’s what you call it - in a bar/barn, and Morrowind’s wild NPCs giving GTA 6’s satirized social media clips a run for their money. Morrowind's quirks are still beloved in the community, despite some aged design, and I’m always happy to see new, hilarious content mined from its one-of-a-kind personality.

Good thing too, since we probably won’t see an official second GTA 6 trailer in quite some time. Internet sleuths theorize that another trailer is due next September, based on gunshots in the key art that supposedly spells a message braille. The game is slated for a 2025 launch, so we'll likely be waiting months for our next look, whether the fan theories are true or false.

