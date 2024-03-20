Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024 time – Here's how to watch the stream

It's almost time for the 2024 Future Games Show Spring Showcase – a 90-minute show featuring over 50 different games, six of which are world premieres. There's a lot to be excited about, including the event's hosts Ben Starr (AKA Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16) and Samantha Béart (Baldur's Gate 3's Karlach).

At the time of writing, we don't know everything that'll be shown off, but one major highlight to look forward to is a new trailer for Sand Land – the upcoming RPG based on Akira Toriyama's iconic manga series with the same name. Otherwise, we can expect new information about the action-RPG No Rest for the Wicked , which is being developed by the studio behind the Ori games, The Chinese Room's narrative horror Still Wakes the Deep , the bodycam horror game set in a zoo, Zoochosis, and many more.

As well as the new trailers, you can look forward to the "Ones to Play" section, which will feature games with demos that'll be available to download straight after the show. There's also the "Ones to Watch" section, which will include the games that the Future Games Show team is particularly hyped about.

After the main show concludes, the 30-minute Future Games Show Expansion Pack will begin, which promises to provide some extra exclusive reveals, as well as more details on select games featured during the show.

What time is the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024?

You'll be able to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase live from 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 8pm GMT on Thursday, March 21.

Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024 countdown

Check out exactly how long there is to wait for the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024 with our handy countdown timer. It's like New Year's Eve, only with more games getting announced.

Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024 stream

There are plenty of places to tune into the Future Games Show Spring Showcase when it goes live. It'll be streamed on YouTube via the Future Games Show , GamesRadar+ , IGN Games and GameSpot channels, as well as on the PAX and Future Games Show Twitch channels. You'll also be able to catch it on TikTok , Twitter , Facebook , and BiliBili.

Alternatively, if you're attending PAX East, you'll also be able to watch the stream as it happens at the Albatross Theatre.

