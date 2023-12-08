Ori and the Blind Forest dev jumps from Metroidvanias to action RPGs with another gorgeous game

The devs behind the excellent Metroidvanias Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of Wisps are turning their talents to the world of Diablo-style dark fantasy action-RPGs with No Rest for the Wicked.

The first trailer for No Rest for the Wicked debuted at The Game Awards, showcasing an incredible visual style, varied environments, and some delightfully grotesque enemy monsters. It's a big departure from Moon Studios' previous games, but like the Ori titles, it's got a gorgeous look and what looks to be some tight, snappy, action.

Store pages for the game are already live, offering some big promises, like how the action RPG is "set to reinvent the genre." It looks like there's a big emphasis on weapons with unique movesets, and unlike most ARPGs, the world here is fully hand-crafted - not procedurally generated. There's also a heavy focus on story, with promises of a "mature, dark narrative."

There are also more chill things to do in the central town of Sacrament. It seems you can "purchase property and decorate it to make it your own. Fish on the shores, till and harvest the land for ingredients to create meals that replenish health and boost stats. Acquaint yourself with the diverse array of vendors and townsfolk and restore Sacrament to its former glory."

No Rest for the Wicked is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. There's no release date just yet, but the devs say a more robust showcase stream is set to broadcast on March 1, 2024.

