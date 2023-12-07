The Game Awards 2023 live coverage - All the news as it happens

Refresh

Insomniac Games is also encouraging fans to keep an eye on this evening's awards. Of course, that could simply be because Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is up for several awards, but as a person who's currently playing through the studio's latest superhero caper (I held out for a birthday gift, I'm not just very slow), I'm personally hoping that rumors of a New Game+ mode might just come true tonight. Catch The Game Awards tonight! https://t.co/BM1CxtmvyVDecember 7, 2023 See more

Zampella is far from the only presenter already confirmed for the awards. As well as Gonzo (yes, Gonzo the muppet, from The Muppets), Baldur's Gate 3 actor Neil Newbon will be taking the stage. But the most exciting presenter is surely none other than acclaimed Xbox360 controller modder Timothee Chalamet, who has also dabbled in acting over the years. Tonight, #TheGameAwards welcomes @WonkaMovie and @DuneMovie star Timothée Chalamet to video game's biggest night as a presenter. Watch the free global livestream at https://t.co/Cp7TpPPTKv⏰ 4:30p PT / 7:30p ET / 12:30a GMT pic.twitter.com/ar6N0VBwGDDecember 7, 2023 See more

We're also expecting to see Life is Strange dev Dontnod at tonight's show, and Respawn and its parent company EA are both seemingly planning to make some appearances, with the former's Vince Zampella confirmed as a presenter for tonight's show! 📼👀 @thegameawardsDecember 7, 2023 See more

Of course, that's not the only thing we know is set to appear at the awards this evening. Yesterday, it was confirmed that Metaphor: ReFantazio, the new JRPG from Persona creators Atlus, would offer a new look during the show. Confirmed for #TheGameAwards tomorrow: Get the latest look at Metaphor: ReFantazio, the upcoming fantasy RPG from @Atlus_West! pic.twitter.com/cCCXNPeIsFDecember 6, 2023 See more

Geoff is known for running a very tight ship when it comes to leaks, but there is one thing that we're expecting to see this evening. A trailer for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown went up early from Ubisoft Brazil, revealing that the new Metroidvania-style platformer is getting a demo in January. That likely means we'll learn a little more about the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown demo later tonight.

Aside from the Awards though there is always big reveals and announcements. More of those are kept distinctly under wraps, but Keighley has been teasing some of the announcements via his Twitter (X whatever) feed.

Best Esports Game Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)

Valorant (Riot Games) Best Esports Athlete Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends) Best Esports Team Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike) Best Esports Coach Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses - Valorant)

Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons - Counter-Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem - Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality - Counter-Strike)

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming - League of Legends) Best Esports Event 2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

VALORANT Champions 2023

Content Creator of the Year IronMouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Most Anticipated Game Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika)

Best Adaptation Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)

Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

Best Multiplayer Presented by Discord Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)

The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

Best Sim/Strategy Game Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)

Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)

Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)

Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Family Game Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Fighting Game God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)

Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Best RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Best Action/Adventure Game Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Action Game Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)

Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)

Best VR/AR Game Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)

Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)

Synapse (nDreams)

Best Mobile Game Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)

Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)

Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver/Netflix)

Best Debut Indie Game Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)

Venba (Visai Games)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Best Independent Game Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)

Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Best Community Support Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Ongoing Game Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Games for Impact A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)

Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)

Venba (Visai Games)

Innovation in Accessibility Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Best Performance Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Audio Design Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Best Score and Music Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)

Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Art Direction Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Narrative Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Best Game Direction Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2(Insomniac Games/SIE)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Before we get into what else we could see at tonight's event, let's have a recap of all the nominees shall we? Game of the Year Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

It turns out it's also the Game Awards' 10-year anniversary. Does that mean we should expect anything extra special?

So many people have flown over to LA for the event to celebrate the culmination of the gaming year, and oh boy has it been a good one - as our own Golden Joystick Awards can attest to. It's always an odd feeling the night before #TheGameAwards -- our team has worked for almost an entire year on this show. So many amazing creators have come from around the world to share their work.Some of them are nervous. Unsure. But hopefully you LOVE what you see.December 7, 2023 See more