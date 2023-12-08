Dredge and Dave the Diver, easily my favorite indie games of 2023, are releasing a collab expansion next week

The acclaimed horror fishing game Dredge and the sushi-slinging Dave the Diver, easily my two favorite indie games of 2023, are collaborating for a DLC pack launching next Friday, December 15.

Dave the Diver developer Mintrocket and Dredge studio Black Salt Games announced the Dave the Diver expansion during The Game Awards 2023 with a trailer that looks exactly like what you would expect to happen if you chucked both games into a blender. There are scenes that look like Dredge and likewise those that have the aesthetics and gameplay of Dave the Diver. That said, it's been made abundantly clear in a press release that this is a free update launching for Dave the Diver on Nintendo Switch and PC.

Here's what the update adds: Chiefly, there's the new 'Fog' weather event that'll introduce Dredge-specific content later in the game. You'll also be able to catch Aberrations, which are "unique creatures with diverse attack patterns. Likewise, you'll find new "hooded figures" at your Bancho Sushi restaurant serving up, um, "unique" dishes made from the new Aberrant fish. There will also be a new weapon, the Drain Gun, that can be made using Aberrant fish material.

Finally, a whole new nighttime map is on the way, which should make those deep-sea dives even more terrifying. There's always been a whiff of horror about Dave the Diver, specifically when you encounter giant sea monsters looking to turn the tables on you, but I can only imaging this Dredge DLC brings those elements to the surface.

