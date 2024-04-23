Westworld star joins the cast of Wednesday season 2

Thandiwe Newton has joined the cast of Wednesday season 2.

Per Variety, Newton is set to star alongside newly added cast member Steve Buscemi in an undisclosed role. The ball is finally rolling on season 2 after production was delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The supernatural show created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar – and executive produced by Tim Burton – debuted in November of 2022 and quickly became the second most-watched English-language series on Netflix. The series received two Golden Globe nominations: one for Best Television Series – Musical and a Best Actress nom for Jenna Ortega's performance. The streamer ordered a second season in January 2023.

"It’s still coming together, but we’ve decided we want to lean into the horror more," Ortega told Elle Fanning in a conversation for Variety last year. No other plot details about the new season have been released.

Newton is perhaps best known for starring as Maeve Millay on Westworld, with the role earning her several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Her credits include a wide (and absolutely stellar) variety of films including Mission: Impossible 2 and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Newton most recently starred opposite Chris Pine in the spy thriller All the Old Knives, and lent her voice to Ginger in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Wednesday season 2 does not yet have a release date.