Netflix’s new supernatural fantasy series with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is climbing up the streaming charts

Dead Boy Detectives, a wonderfully dark and quirky spin-off series of The Sandman, is climbing the Netflix streaming charts.

The supernatural fantasy premiered on April 25 and is now no. 3 on the Netflix Global Top 10, sitting right behind true crime dramas The Asunta Case and Baby Reindeer.

Dead Boy Detectives, based on the comic book characters by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, stars Jayden Revri and George Rexstrew as Charles and Edward, two dead best friends who stay on earth to solve paranormal mysteries that help ghosts move on to the afterlife. The cast includes Kassius Nelson as their psychic friend Crystal Palace, Yuyu Kitamura as Crystal's bubbly flatmate Niko, Jenn Lyon as resident wicked witch Esther Finch, Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher, Lukas Gage as Thomas the Cat King.

The show initially debuted with a Rotten Tomatoes Critic score of 81% before jumping to 91%. The audience score currently sits at 84%. One critic called it a "charming, queer, and wildly fun teen supernatural detective dramedy," with another writing that it "captures the Young Adult angst we’ve been missing from television." Our own review calls the show a "deeply moving exploration of loss, grief, sexuality, and love that will break your heart and mend it over and over again."

Dead Boy Detectives season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.