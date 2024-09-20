The Sandman season 2 release date speculation, cast, trailer, and more news

The Sandman season 2 has been a long time coming, after the first season wrapped way back in 2022. But good things come to those who wait, and we finally have an update on the hit fantasy show. During Netflix's Geeked Week, it was revealed that The Sandman will be returning in 2025.

That's not all we know about the return of one of the best Netflix shows either. Earlier in 2024, it was revealed that the Endless are coming as a whole host of new faces joined the cast. Fans of the graphic novel will no doubt be thrilled by that update as it means a major storyline is in the works.

For the latest on what we know about that, as well as all of the news about casting and The Sandman season 2 release date, you're in the right place. Read on for our full guide to The Sandman season 2 as we countdown the days to its glorious streaming comeback.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Currently, we know that The Sandman season 2 release date will arrive sometime in 2025. This news recently came during Netflix's 2024 Geeked Week, where we did get a closer look at the upcoming TV show via a new behind-the-scenes trailer.

While we don't have a specific date yet, the confirmed release window means that the streamer is focused on getting new episodes to us as quickly as possible. Filming for the series began on November 29, 2023, and currently, it seems filming is still ongoing as there hasn't been any news of the production wrapping on The Sandman season 2.

With production still ongoing, we'll likely see the new season hit our screens sometime in late 2025. This is due to the fact that the fantasy show will need time in post-production, as Netflix works to make sure that it's packed with special effects and whatnot. We'll keep you posted as more news heads our way.

Is there a The Sandman season 2 trailer?

The Sandman: Season 2 | Behind the Scenes Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

While we don't have a traditional trailer for The Sandman season 2 just yet, Netflix did share an in-depth look at the upcoming season during Geeked Week with a three-minute long behind-the-scenes teaser.

In the clip above we get small glimpses at the visuals in season 2, with an army on fire in one shot and an elaborate family dinner in another. The video also explains how The Sandman season 2's plot will be focusing on Dream trying to rebuild himself, show us different periods of history, and introduce us to a well of new characters such as Loki and Thor.

So far, the show looks stunning, and the team boldly states that "fans of the books won't be disappointed." From how packed the story looks in this teaser, we would recommend giving yourself a refresher on the first season for sure (read our The Sandman season 1 review for more on that). But honestly, we can't wait for more trailers to head our way in the coming months.

The Sandman season 2 plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

Plot details on The Sandman season 2 are still pretty light as Netflix plays its cards close to its chest. However, we do know that the show will pick up in the wake of The Sandman season 1 ending, which nicely set up the fourth and fifth volumes of the graphic novel: Season of Mists and A Game of You.

The first follows Dream returning to Hell to meet with Lucifer Morningstar, who makes a fateful decision to abdicate her throne. This sets her demons free to disastrous results. This is where the Endless come in too as Destiny, Delirium, and The Prodigal have all been cast.

Speaking to Netflix, showrunner Allan Heinberg teased this new storyline: "In the next chapter of The Sandman, the King of Dreams will come face-to-face – and go toe-to-toe – with the formidable rulers of Hell, Asgard, Faerie, and the realms beyond." Watch this space...

The Sandman season 2 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

When it comes to The Sandman season 2 cast, Netflix is giving us a lot (and I mean a lot) of names to keep track of. Of course, Tom Sturridge is back as Lord Morpheus. However, there are also plenty of brand-new names and unconfirmed castings for us to go through as well.

Below is The Sandman season 2 cast list:

Tom Sturridge as Lord Morpheus/Dream

as Lord Morpheus/Dream Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

as Death Mason Alexander Park as Desire

as Desire Donna Preston as Despair

as Despair Adrian Lester as Destiny

as Destiny Esme Creed-Miles as Delirium

as Delirium Barry Sloane as Destruction

as Destruction Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar

as Lucifer Morningstar Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne

as Lucienne Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain

as Cain Asim Chaudhry as Abel

as Abel Douglas Booth as Cluracan

as Cluracan Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven

as Matthew the Raven Jacqueline Boatswain as Prime Minister Zewde

as Prime Minister Zewde Segun Fawole as Laurie Webb

as Laurie Webb Garry Cooper as Hades

as Hades Mark Hamill as Mervyn

as Mervyn Indya Moore as Wanda

as Wanda Ruairi O’Connor as Orpheus

as Orpheus Laurence O’Fuarain as Thor

as Thor Clive Russell as Odin

as Odin Freddie Fox as Loki

as Loki Jack Gleeson as Puck

as Puck Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian

as The Corinthian Steve Coogan as Barnabas

as Barnabas Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine

We'll keep you posted as more names are revealed and that list above continues to grow (shocking, we know). But, as Dream is set to encounter a wide range of different deities in season 2, the cast size makes sense, even if it is a bit intimidating at first glance.

