Lady Gaga included Thing in a recent performance to tease her Wednesday season 2 role, and Netflix has responded in the best way

Lady Gaga is set to appear in Wednesday season 2, though her role is currently under wraps. But, the secrecy hasn't stopped the megastar from teasing her appearance in the hit Netflix show.

During her record-breaking performance on Copacabana Beach in Rio, Gaga included a prop that Addams Family fans will know anywhere – the scarred, severed hand known as Thing can be seen in a sandbox Gaga used to perform her tracks 'Perfect Celebrity' and 'Disease' during the concert. Check it out below, as shared by Netflix Brazil.

🇧🇷ESPERA. É ELE ALI?🇺🇸WAIT. IS THAT IT? pic.twitter.com/N8RqeHyIuSMay 4, 2025

Netflix didn't just share the footage and picture, though. The Wednesday account also gave the moment a shoutout. "The heat, the joy, the dancing... it's a miracle he hasn't disintegrated," the account tweeted. "Please, return him in worse condition."

"It's the best," Ortega has said of working with Gaga. "She's the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I've ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much."

Wednesday season 2 will be arriving in two parts on Netflix, with Part 1 landing on August 6 (which is, naturally, a Wednesday).

