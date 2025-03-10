Wednesday star Jenna Ortega teases Lady Gaga's appearance in season 2 of the Netflix show: "It was just a really, really special environment"
Lady Gaga has a mystery role in Wednesday season 2
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has teased Lady Gaga's mysterious appearance in season 2 of the hit Netflix show.
"It's the best," Ortega told IndieWire. "She's the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I've ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much."
While we don't know what role Gaga is playing in season 2, she's already part of the Wednesday lore – Ortega's famous dance in season 1 went viral matched to Gaga's "Bloody Mary" song (though the song itself didn't appear in the show).
But, according to Ortega, her and Gaga didn't actually talk about the trend. "No, actually we didn’t. I don’t think we did," Ortega said. "We should have. Actually, I can't remember. Maybe I just saw an interview clip of her talking about it, because I feel like I'm fabricating this story in my head, but I think honestly on that day, we all were just so lucky that she came to do the show that we kept it as normal as we could."
So far, Netflix has shared a few sneak peeks about the new season – including a short clip of Wednesday visiting Tyler Galpin at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. But, it's still mostly shrouded in mystery.
Wednesday season 2 is arriving this year, though it doesn't have a firm release date just yet.
In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream now, or see our roundup of the most exciting upcoming TV shows to fill out your watchlist.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Creepy new look at Wednesday season 2 confirms Tyler's fate, as Jenna Ortega's hero embraces her darker side
Sarah Michelle Gellar is more open than ever before to a Buffy revival – and the director of one of this year's best horror movies has already staked their claim on it