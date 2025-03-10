Wednesday star Jenna Ortega teases Lady Gaga's appearance in season 2 of the Netflix show: "It was just a really, really special environment"

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has teased Lady Gaga's mysterious appearance in season 2 of the hit Netflix show.

"It's the best," Ortega told IndieWire. "She's the best, definitely one of the most talented individuals I've ever worked with. It was just a really, really special environment to be there with her and Tim [Burton], two people that I respect and have been inspired by so much."

While we don't know what role Gaga is playing in season 2, she's already part of the Wednesday lore – Ortega's famous dance in season 1 went viral matched to Gaga's "Bloody Mary" song (though the song itself didn't appear in the show).

But, according to Ortega, her and Gaga didn't actually talk about the trend. "No, actually we didn’t. I don’t think we did," Ortega said. "We should have. Actually, I can't remember. Maybe I just saw an interview clip of her talking about it, because I feel like I'm fabricating this story in my head, but I think honestly on that day, we all were just so lucky that she came to do the show that we kept it as normal as we could."

So far, Netflix has shared a few sneak peeks about the new season – including a short clip of Wednesday visiting Tyler Galpin at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. But, it's still mostly shrouded in mystery.

Wednesday season 2 is arriving this year, though it doesn't have a firm release date just yet.

In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream now, or see our roundup of the most exciting upcoming TV shows to fill out your watchlist.