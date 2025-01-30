Creepy new look at Wednesday season 2 confirms Tyler's fate, as Jenna Ortega's hero embraces her darker side

Netflix has unveiled a sneak peek at Wednesday season 2, and it looks just as deliciously dark as we've come to imagine from The Addams Family spin-off.

In the 5-second clip, which you can watch below, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) looks to be paying a visit to Hunter Doohan's Tyler Galpin – in human form, thankfully – while he's quite literally hanging out in Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. Is anyone else getting The Silence of the Lambs vibes, or is it just us? Hello... Wednesday.

While fans had been speculating as to whether Tyler had escaped police custody following the events of the season 1 finale, with the show hinting that he was still able to transform, it looks like the footage has debunked that theory.

January 30, 2025

Given that the first season was essentially Enola Holmes meets Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, as the titular sullen sleuth uncovered the identity of the Hyde monster butchering locals, it's unsurprising that the streamer is keeping the next chapter's plot a mystery. We do know, though, that the new episodes took inspiration from Edgar Allan Poe's The Masque of the Red Death.

In the short story, a character called Prince Prospero tries to avoid being struck down by a dangerous plague by hiding out in his abbey. To ease his isolation, Prospero throws a masquerade ball for his well-to-do peers, but dies after a curious encounter with a stranger disguised as a Red Death victim – as do all of his swanky guests.

"I think the feel that we're going for is a little bit more horror-inspired," Ortega told Vanity Fair back in September 2024 – though it's worth noting that she cited the 1964 film adaptation of Poe's 1942 work, starring Vincent Price, as a specific starting point. "Not to say that suddenly we're the goriest show of all time. I mean, there [are] six-year-olds watching."

When the show returns, Ortega will once again be joined onscreen by fellow returning players Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Catherine Zeta Jones (Morticia Adams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), and Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), as well as series newbies Heather Matarazzo, Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Thandiwe Newton, and Christopher Lloyd, who famously played Uncle Fester in Barry Sonnenfeld's Addams Family movies.

"Our goal this season was to discover some fresh faces as well as invite some acting legends we’ve always admired to join Jenna and the gang at Nevermore," showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough previously told Tudum. "When we survey the talent we've assembled, we could not be more thrilled. Mission accomplished."

Wednesday season 2 is set to premiere sometime in 2025. While we wait, check out our picks of the best shows on Netflix for some watchlist inspiration.