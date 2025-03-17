Jenna Ortega says Wednesday season 2 features a slasher themed episode and compares one moment to Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the new episodes

Wednesday season 2
(Image credit: Netflix)

Wednesday season 2 will be packed with horror-movie references, "bizarre" visuals, and an entire slasher-themed episode, according to star Jenna Ortega.

With the Netflix show set to return this year, Ortega has offered some details of what we can expect of the new season, and it sounds very exciting. "Visually, I can say we have some of the most fun we've ever had," she told Collider while promoting her new film, Death of a Unicorn.

"It's crazy to talk about one frame like this, but there is a frame of Pugsley rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head—that's all I can say— and it reminds me so much of Full Metal Jacket. It's insane. So bizarre.

"I just feel like there are a lot of scenes and frames, and there's a whole episode based off of slashers, and we make a lot of horror references. So, everything about it, I feel like we kind of had a little bit more trust, and therefore, we felt like we could do bigger, more elaborate sequences, which is nice.”

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the new episodes, but Ortega said that things are moving forward. "We're still in the edit", she revealed, saying that she'll be working closely to the team until the season is completed.

The actress also addressed the future of the show beyond season 2. Being one of the most watched Netflix originals shows ever, fans are expecting a renewal as soon as possible.

"We haven't gotten an official thumbs up or anything like that," Ortega clarified when asked about a potential season 3. "But I know that the writers are… With a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game. So, I think that they're kind of messing around and throwing out ideas."

But let's not get ahead of ourselves — there is still much to know about the upcoming season 2, including who is the mysterious character played by Lady Gaga.

In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream now, or see our roundup of the most exciting upcoming TV shows to fill out your watchlist.

