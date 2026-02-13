Netflix drops first trailer for the Duffer Brothers' new horror show Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco star
You are now subscribed


The first trailer for Netflix's new horror series Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is here, teasing a nightmarish journey into marriage inspired by genre classics like Carrie and Rosemary’s Baby.
Following the Stranger Things finale last month, The Duffer Brothers are back on the streamer as executive producers of this new show, with Haley Z. Boston on board as showrunner. The Night Manager season 2 star Camila Morrone plays Rachel, the bride, while The White Lotus' Adam DiMarco portrays her fiancé Nicky.
Per the official logline, "Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not a spoiler – just read the title."
In the trailer, we see the pair taking a road trip to Nicky's wealthy family's vacation home ahead of their wedding, but things don't turn out as expected. "Prone to superstition and paranoia," the synopsis continues, "Rachel can't shake the relentless feeling that something bad is going to happen. Her foreboding doubts, coupled with a series of eerie coincidences and dreadful surprises, force her to ask the question: What makes two people soulmates? And worse – what could be scarier than lifelong commitment to the wrong person?"
According to EW, "each episode tracks a single day around this private ceremony, and each day Rachel’s paranoia and superstition, fed by an accelerating number of strange occurrences, ramps up."
Joining Morrone and DiMarco in the cast are Jennifer Jason Leigh as Nicky's mother, The Silence of the Lambs star Ted Levine as Dr. Cunningham, Jeff Wilbusch as Jules, Karla Crome as Nell, and Gus Birney as Portia.
Boston, whose previous works include shows like Baby Reindeer and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, described the new series as an exploration of "the fear of marrying the wrong person through a horror lens" (via What's On Netflix). According to the showrunner, the goal is for viewers to "feel the paranoia and the fear that Rachel is feeling," deliberately "constructing the show in terms of her discomfort."
Something Very Bad is Going to Happen arrives on Netflix on March 26. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best shows on Netflix right now.
Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.
