Jason Segel and Samara Weaving are a murder-obsessed married couple in unhinged first trailer for Over Your Dead Body

They don't come along very often, but, occasionally, there are trailers that immediately make you sit up and take notice. Over Your Dead Body, an English-language adaptation of 2021 Norwegian dark comedy The Trip, is firmly in that category.

Jason Segel and Samara Weaving star as a married couple on the brink of calling it quits. But instead of acrimonious divorce battles and divvying up of assets, the pair retreat to a cabin for a blood-splattered weekend of… attempting to kill one another. Naturally.

What follows, as you can see in the trailer above, is a gloriously brutal battle of the wills as Samara Weaving's character discovers Jason Segel's plans to bump her off.

It's enough to make The Roses look tame, with jabs about Samara's Australian accent ("It's like British crossed with the devil," Segel's character spits in one moment), tasers, roof collapses, fistfights, and Timothy Olyphant crashing through a window.

Oh yeah, did we mention Timothy Olyphant is in this? He's statistically proven to make any project at least 20% better and, here, it looks like he could be playing Segel's friend who is drawn into the revenge plot – or (if it follows the Scandinavian original) one of three fugitives on the run.

Helmed by Popstar: Never Stop Stopping's Jorma Taccone, Over Your Dead Body smashes its way into cinemas on April 24.

