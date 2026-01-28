5 weeks after the Stranger Things finale, Netflix unveils first look at Duffer Brothers' creepy new show with an ominous title
New horror show Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is coming to Netflix in March
Netflix has unveiled the first look at Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, the new show from Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers.
Per the official logline, "Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not a spoiler – just read the title."
Daisy Jones and the Six star Camila Morrone plays Rachel, the bride, while The White Lotus' Adam DiMarco is her fiancé Nicky. According to Entertainment Weekly, the pair takes a roadtrip to Nicky's wealthy family's vacation home five days before their wedding, and "each episode tracks a single day around this private ceremony, and each day Rachel’s paranoia and superstition, fed by an accelerating number of strange occurrences, ramps up."
The cast also includes Jennifer Jason Leigh as Nicky's mother, as well as Ted Levine, who's best known for playing Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs. You can see more images of the show below.
Haley Z. Boston is on board as showrunner, while the Duffers are executive producers. Boston has previously worked as a writer on shows like Hunters and Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and compares her new show to Carrie and Rosemary's Baby.
The Duffers recently said goodbye to one long-running Netflix show, after the Stranger Things season 5 finale aired on New Year's Eve 2025. The final episode proved controversial, coming under fire from fans with some even launching a conspiracy, known as Conformity Gate, that an extra secret episode was on the way to serve as the "real" finale.
Something Very Bad is Going to Happen arrives on Netflix on March 26. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best shows on Netflix right now.
