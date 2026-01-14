The Duffers' cannibal-themed short horror movie made 10 years before Stranger Things has resurfaced online, and it may have been referenced in the series finale

Just two weeks after the Stranger Things season 5 finale landed on Netflix, series creators the Duffer brothers' short horror movie from almost 20 years ago has resurfaced online, and it seems to be strangely connected to the sci-fi show.

Back in 2007, the Matt and Ross Duffer wrote and directed a short horror movie called Eater during their time at California’s Dodge College. The directing duo released the film in 2007, 10 whole years before getting their big break with Stranger Things. But thanks to Bloody Disgusting, the short is making the rounds. You can watch it for free on YouTube.

The 18-minute-long cannibal movie, based on the short story of the same name by Peter Crowther, follows a rookie cop who works the night shift at the police station, only to have it taken over by a crazed cannibal prisoner. The short stars Emanuel Borria, who actually reunited with the Duffers for Stranger Things season 5, where he played one of Dr. Kay's soldiers, Sergeant Luis Ramirez, in three episodes.

However, Borria isn't the only connection between the Eater and Stranger Things, as the horror film seems to be referenced in the series finale's epilogue. When Steve, Jonathan, Nancy, and Robin are sitting on the roof of the radio tower towards the end of episode 8, the group goes around one by one and fill each other in on what they are getting up to now. Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) tells his friends that he is studying filmmaking at New York University and is working on an "anti-capitalist cannibal movie” titled The Consumer.

It seems like too much of a coincidence for the Duffers not to be referring to their past work, as Eater and The Consumer are basically the same title by definition. Fans think so, too, as one joked in the comments, "So Jonathan managed to make the film?" Who knows, the Duffers may be planning on intertwining more of their works in the future.

