New immersive 3D series based on A24's Talk to Me casts Rebel Moon, Ted Lasso, and Ozark stars

Meta and XRTV's immersive 3D spin-off of A24 horror hit Talk to Me has pinned down its cast – and this time, it's actors from the likes of Rebel Moon and The Buccaneers who'll be messing around with sinister spirits.

As Deadline confirms, Aubri Ibrag and Charlotte Maggi have been tapped to lead the series, with Sofia Hublitz (Ozark) and Julio Peña (Berlin), Charlie Hiscock (Ted Lasso), and Jude Law's son Raff Law (Masters of the Air) rounding out the line-up. Production on the show, which is being created exclusively for VR devices, is currently underway in Spain.

The report also revealed a few more plot specifics, like it being set in Ibiza, where estranged besties Lauryn (Ibrag) and Keeley (Maggi) catch up with socialite Blake (Hublitz) and a couple of others for a wild week of partying in the sunshine. After picking up some drugs from a local dealer (Peña), though, their holiday soon turns into a hellish nightmare.

Craig William Macneill (Westworld, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is set to direct all six of the half-hour episodes, while Danny and Michael Philippou, who wrote and directed the original movie, are on executive producing duty. Trent Atherton wrote the scripts.

Released in 2023, Aussie chiller Talk to Me centered on Mia (Sophie Wilde), who's still struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of her mother two years earlier. In an attempt to distract herself from her grief, she drags her best pal Jade (Alexandra Jensen) to a get-together, where fellow students, Joss and Hayley, are hosting another of their renowned séances.

With the help of a mysterious embalmed hand, the group take it in turns to open their bodies up to whichever deal soul lurks nearby. But not every ghoulie is benevolent – or happy to go back to the afterlife once their 90-second visit is over. A sequel, titled Talk 2 Me, is in development.

"There was this footage that I saw of this neighbor of mine that I watched for a while, and he was experimenting with drugs for the first time," Danny previously told GamesRadar+, which sounds interestingly more in-keeping with the show's premise. "He was on the floor having a really negative reaction to what he was taking, and all his friends that were with him weren't helping him though, they were filming him and laughing at him. That was a really big inspiration point."

