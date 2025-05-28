Jenna Ortega teases a "bigger, bolder, gorier, a bit darker" and "sillier" Wednesday season 2 as she continues to find her "footing" as the show’s producer

Wednesday season 2 is right around the corner, and it sounds as though the second installment will be an even wilder ride than season 1, according to star Jenna Ortega.

"Season 2 is bigger, bolder, gorier, and a bit darker," said Ortega in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. "It’s sillier in the best way possible."

Following the monster-filled Wednesday season 1 ending, season 2 sees Ortega’s Wednesday Addams return to Nevermore Academy, where new enemies await. As per Tudum, season 2 will propel Wednesday into "another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem" and "into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery."

We were first introduced to Ortega’s version of the morbid Addams family member when the Netflix series initially launched in 2022. Now, 3 years on, Ortega also serves as a producer on the show. "I sit in on meetings and listen and learn," she added. "I’m still finding my footing in that area."

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, as well as making sure the show is becoming "bigger" and "bolder," Ortega is also using her new producer title to make sure other young cast members feel heard. This is important to the star as Ortega was just 18 years old when Wednesday season 1 started shooting in Romania. "In TV, everything moves fast… It’s very easy to feel like a puppet," she said. "I’ve been a series regular for multiple shows. I know what it’s like to feel in the dark as an actor."

New cast members for season 2 include Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Hester Frump, Steve Buscemi as Principal Dort, Billie Piper as Isadora Capri, Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Rachael Fairburn, and more.

Alongside Ortega, Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams) will also return.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wednesday season 2 part 1 is set to hit Netflix on August 6, followed by part 2 on September 3. While we wait, check out our picks of the best shows on Netflix to help fill out your watchlist.