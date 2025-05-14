Wednesday season 2 full cast reveal includes Christopher Lloyd's Professor Orloff, the new Lurch, and a total mystery character

Netflix has unveiled the full cast of Wednesday season 2 along with an image of the show's extended Addams Family - but appropriately for the creepy, kooky family, the reveal of the full cast actually raises some mysterious questions.

First off, here's the image, which includes, from left to right, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), Gomez (Luis Guzmán), Grandmama Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley), Lurch (Jonas Suotamo), another character, Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), and Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez). Don't worry, we'll come back to that glaring omission in a moment…

(Image credit: Netflix)

Okay, so, that other character. It's actually unclear exactly who that is, though it sure does look a heck of a lot like new cast member Billie Piper in make-up that looks quite similar to Lurch. Piper's character is named as the Nevermore Academy's new lycanthropic head of music Isadora Capri. Conspicuously, no photo of Piper as Capri is included with the section of Netflix's cast list detailing her character, nor is there a photo of any character who looks like the one in the Addams Family photo.

If that is Isadora Capri, her inclusion in the image seems to imply she'll have a closer relationship to the Addams Family than spelled out in her character description, which says she is a "former child prodigy" who is "brilliant, intense, and enigmatic," and who "takes a special interest in Wednesday’s musical gifts and becomes a mentor to fellow werewolf Enid Sinclair."

As for other new additions to the cast, there's Christopher Lloyd, who returns to the franchise after playing Fester in the classic 1991 film The Addams Family and its sequel Addams Family Values. Just like with Piper, there's no image included of his character Professor Orloff, the "longest-serving teacher" at Nevermore who is described as a "stern disciplinarian" who takes a particular interest in Wednesday's troublemaking brother Pugsley.

Rounding out the new faculty members at Nevermore is new headmaster Principal Dort, played by Steve Buscemi, who "embraces outcast pride to the extreme" and advocates for "normie exclusion".

There's also Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Rachael Fairburn, a "normie" who is the chief psychiatrist at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility, where she leads the care team for killer Hyde Tyler/Tyler Galpin (played by Hunter Doohan) as a "trailblazer in the emerging field of outcast mental health." Alongside Newton is Heather Matarazzo as Dr. Fairburn's assistant who has an adversarial relationship with Wednesday.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rounding out the season 2 cast are Nevermore students Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Eugene Ottinger (Moosa Mostafa), and Ajax Petropolus (Georgie Farmer), as well as new Jericho sheriff Ritchie Santiago (Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo), and former sheriff Donovan Galpin (Jamie McShane). Jonas Suotamo, who plays Lurch, is also new to the cast, replacing actor George Burcea who portrayed him in his first season cameo.

Wednesday season 2 part one premieres on Netflix on August 6, followed by part two on September 3.

While we wait, check out our picks of the best shows on Netflix to help fill out your watchlist.