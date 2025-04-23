First trailer for Wednesday season 2 confirms it'll follow in Stranger Things and You's footsteps with two-part release

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Jenna Ortega is back as everyone's favorite pig-tailed goth girl in the fun new look at Wednesday season 2, which not only sees her "willingly" return to Nevermore Academy but also reveals when the Tim Burton-directed show will return.

The trailer, which you can watch above, opens with Wednesday getting stopped by airport security, and forced to remove all the concealed weapons she has on her person – from a knuckleduster and nunchucks to a taser and an axe. Later, she reunites with her peppy roommate Enid (Emma Myers), stumbles across a curious swarm of bees, and indulges in the creepiest tea party we've ever seen.

"Wherever there's murder and mayhem," Wednesday says via voiceover, as we get our first glimpses at Steve Buscemi and Joanna Lumley's characters. "You will always find an Addams." Check it out above.

Netflix teased the arrival of the clip on April 22, when the streamer took to Twitter to share the official poster for the supernatural show's eagerly anticipated second chapter. In it, Ortega's Wednesday Addams can be seen tied to a chair, with make-upped tears streaming down her cheeks and Thing balancing on her shoulder. "The wait has been torture," the tagline reads. Considering it's been three years since season 1 came out, you can say that again...

We know the anticipation is killing you... WEDNESDAY S2 teaser tomorrow! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/jWoRe7cY4uApril 22, 2025

When we last saw Wednesday, she'd revealed the identity of the Hyde monster that had been butchering Nevermore students and staff, and thwarted Laurel Gates' plan to resurrect the violent outcast hunter Joseph Crackstone.

"I think the feel that we're going for is a little bit more horror-inspired," Ortega said of the new batch of episodes in an interview with Vanity Fair back in September 2024 – though it's worth noting that she cited the 1964 film adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's 1942 work, starring Vincent Price, as a specific starting point. "Not to say that suddenly we're the goriest show of all time. I mean, there [are] six-year-olds watching."

Wednesday season 2 premieres [X]. In it, Ortega will once again be joined onscreen by fellow returning players Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Catherine Zeta Jones (Morticia Adams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), and Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), as well as series newbies Heather Matarazzo, Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley, Haley Joel Osment, Thandiwe Newton, and Christopher Lloyd, who famously played Uncle Fester in Barry Sonnenfeld's Addams Family movies.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we wait, check out our picks of the best shows on Netflix to help fill out your watchlist.