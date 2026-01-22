It: Welcome to Derry season 2 is "now in the works", even though HBO still hasn't officially renewed the horror prequel

Good news, kiddos! It: Welcome to Derry season 2 is "in the works", despite HBO not having officially greenlit the horror prequel's return.

At the same time The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson has been tapped to write the DCU's Batman: The Brave and the Bold, the publication stated outright that director Andy Muschietti was working on the sophomore chapter of the horror prequel.

The filmmaker has spoken openly about his plans for the TV show, which focuses on the origins of Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise the Dancing Clown as new generations face off against the titular killer, so it's hardly a surprise we're getting more episodes. But it's still good to know that things are moving in the right direction.

"We can only say the stuff that's already known, like it's in 1935, 27 years before season 1 and it involves the massacre of the Bradley Gang from the books," Muschietti said of the prospective follow-up in an interview with Variety back in December. "It takes place during the Depression in Derry, and there are some new characters and some characters from this season as well, but younger versions of them."

With that, fans can expect to see longtime Derry residents Kimberley Guerrero's Rose, James Remar's Shaw, and Madeleine Stowe's Ingrid in season 2, though it's likely that they'll be played by different actors this time around since it'll be set almost three decades before the events of season 1. One thing's for sure... Skarsgård will be back to wreak more bloody havoc as the eponymous evil entity.

It: Welcome to Derry season 1, or "Chapter One" as the promising title card over the end credits says, is streaming now on HBO Max.