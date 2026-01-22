It: Welcome to Derry season 2 is "now in the works", even though HBO still hasn't officially renewed the horror prequel

Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise in It: Welcome to Derry
(Image credit: HBO)

Good news, kiddos! It: Welcome to Derry season 2 is "in the works", despite HBO not having officially greenlit the horror prequel's return.

At the same time The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson has been tapped to write the DCU's Batman: The Brave and the Bold, the publication stated outright that director Andy Muschietti was working on the sophomore chapter of the horror prequel.

The filmmaker has spoken openly about his plans for the TV show, which focuses on the origins of Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise the Dancing Clown as new generations face off against the titular killer, so it's hardly a surprise we're getting more episodes. But it's still good to know that things are moving in the right direction.

With that, fans can expect to see longtime Derry residents Kimberley Guerrero's Rose, James Remar's Shaw, and Madeleine Stowe's Ingrid in season 2, though it's likely that they'll be played by different actors this time around since it'll be set almost three decades before the events of season 1. One thing's for sure... Skarsgård will be back to wreak more bloody havoc as the eponymous evil entity.

