It: Welcome to Derry creator confirms season 2 will feature younger versions of season 1 characters

News
By published

So long, Losers!

Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise in the It: Welcome to Derry finale
(Image credit: HBO)

It: Welcome to Derry season 1 might have come to an end, but there is still a three season plan for the show (even if It: Welcome to Derry season 2 still hasn't been confirmed).

While creator Andy Muschietti isn't giving anything away, he did confirm a few tantalizing details about what might be coming up next in the hit HBO show.

Most intriguingly, though, is Muschietti's confirmation that season 2 will feature the younger versions of some season 1 characters. That seems likely to include Rose, an expert on Pennywise the Dancing Clown (AKA the entity IT) and its weaknesses, but it could also include the parents of some of the new (or should that be old?) Losers' Club – especially since we now know that Marge will grow up to be Margaret Tozier, mother of Richie Tozier. We'll just have to wait and see exactly who shows up.

Season 3 also hasn't been confirmed yet, but we know it will take place in 1908 – 27 years before 1935 – and it will focus on the Kitchener Ironworks explosion, a devastating tragedy that saw the factory explode during an Easter egg hunt, killing 102 people (88 of which were children). This, too, was referenced in season 1, when Dick Hallorann sees the body of a headless child during the deadly Black Spot fire.

Since It: Welcome to Derry hasn't been confirmed yet, it doesn't have a release date – but the creators have indicated they want it to come sooner rather than later.

TOPICS
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.