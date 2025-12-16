It: Welcome to Derry creator confirms season 2 will feature younger versions of season 1 characters

It: Welcome to Derry season 1 might have come to an end, but there is still a three season plan for the show (even if It: Welcome to Derry season 2 still hasn't been confirmed).

While creator Andy Muschietti isn't giving anything away, he did confirm a few tantalizing details about what might be coming up next in the hit HBO show.

"We can only say the stuff that's already known, like it's in 1935, 27 years before season 1 and it involves the massacre of the Bradley Gang from the books," Muschietti told Variety. "It takes place during the Depression in Derry, and there are some new characters and some characters from this season as well, but younger versions of them."

In Stephen King's novel, the Bradley Gang Massacre is a bloody gang shootout that the whole town of Derry gets involved in. It was referenced briefly in season 1, when an old car featuring victims of the massacre was uncovered. It's also alluded to in Muschietti's movies by a huge mural the Losers' Club stands in front of while patching up Ben Hanscom in the first film, and which is seen in passing in the second film.

Most intriguingly, though, is Muschietti's confirmation that season 2 will feature the younger versions of some season 1 characters. That seems likely to include Rose, an expert on Pennywise the Dancing Clown (AKA the entity IT) and its weaknesses, but it could also include the parents of some of the new (or should that be old?) Losers' Club – especially since we now know that Marge will grow up to be Margaret Tozier, mother of Richie Tozier. We'll just have to wait and see exactly who shows up.

Season 3 also hasn't been confirmed yet, but we know it will take place in 1908 – 27 years before 1935 – and it will focus on the Kitchener Ironworks explosion, a devastating tragedy that saw the factory explode during an Easter egg hunt, killing 102 people (88 of which were children). This, too, was referenced in season 1, when Dick Hallorann sees the body of a headless child during the deadly Black Spot fire.

Since It: Welcome to Derry hasn't been confirmed yet, it doesn't have a release date – but the creators have indicated they want it to come sooner rather than later.

