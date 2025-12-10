One grisly It: Welcome to Derry episode 7 moment is a direct reference to a catastrophe that will be covered in season 3

Welcome to Derry season 1 shows a sneak peek at what's to come in season 3

It looks like It: Welcome to Derry's most violent scene so far is not all guts and gore, as one fan has found a hidden Easter egg in the background that references an earlier catastrophe that will be covered in season 3.

Warning, the following contains spoilers for It: Welcome to Derry episode 7, so turn back now if you have not yet caught up, but make sure to read our spoiler-free It: Welcome to Derry review first.

However, we won't see this event play out until It: Welcome to Derry season 3. As Pennwyise awakens in Derry every 27 years, season 2 will jump back to 1935, followed by season 3, which will jump back to 1908. The reason why the series is jumping back in time is that we know what happens when Pennywise wakes up 27 years after season 1 – It: Chapter 1. 27 years after that is It: Chapter 2, which sees the Losers' Club finally defeat the evil entity.

