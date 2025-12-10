One grisly It: Welcome to Derry episode 7 moment is a direct reference to a catastrophe that will be covered in season 3

It looks like It: Welcome to Derry's most violent scene so far is not all guts and gore, as one fan has found a hidden Easter egg in the background that references an earlier catastrophe that will be covered in season 3.

Warning, the following contains spoilers for It: Welcome to Derry episode 7, so turn back now if you have not yet caught up, but make sure to read our spoiler-free It: Welcome to Derry review first.

After jumping back to 1908 and filling in the blanks on how Bob Grey became Pennywise the killer clown, the penultimate episode, titled 'The Black Spot,' returns to the regular timeline, where an angry mob turns up at Hallorann's makeshift club, demanding they hand over Ronnie's dad, Hank. When Hallorann and his men refuse, the mob sets fire to the cabin, trapping everyone inside. As the flames start to engulf the innocent party-goers, Pennywise soon shows up to feast on the fear, quite literally.

However, one fan has spotted a hidden Easter egg in the back of the scene. As Pennywise approaches Hallorann and the kids, we see a gang of zombified creatures gather behind him, including a headless little boy with smoke rising from his burnt neck. "The Headless Egg Boy from the 1908 Kitchener Ironworks Explosion Easter Egg Hunt Tragedy was among them," commented the fan under the clip on YouTube.

If the boy seems a little familiar, that's because we have already seen him in the 2017 movie It, where he was used by Pennywise to taunt and scare the Losers' Club member Ben. The Kitchener Ironworks Explosion saw a massive explosion during an Easter egg hunt that killed over 100 people in 1908, with many witnesses reporting seeing a clown amongst the disaster.

However, we won't see this event play out until It: Welcome to Derry season 3. As Pennwyise awakens in Derry every 27 years, season 2 will jump back to 1935, followed by season 3, which will jump back to 1908. The reason why the series is jumping back in time is that we know what happens when Pennywise wakes up 27 years after season 1 – It: Chapter 1. 27 years after that is It: Chapter 2, which sees the Losers' Club finally defeat the evil entity.

It: Welcome to Derry season 1's final episode airs on December 14.