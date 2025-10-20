IT: Welcome to Derry release schedule: when is episode 1 out?

Pennywise is back in action in It: Welcome to Derry, a prequel show releasing on HBO Max this weekend. The world created by Stephen King expands in this new horror title, which sees Bill Skarsgård reprising his terrifying role as the Dancing Clown. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming release.

From director-producer duo Andy and Barbara Muschietti, who also helmed the IT films, It: Welcome to Derry takes place in 1962, with the story focusing on the grandfather of Losers Club member Mike Hanlon, played by Chosen Jacobs in It and Isaiah Mustafa in It: Chapter 2. The show will go through Mike's extensive research into Derry while traveling back to the past to trace the origins of the evil Pennywise.

Ready to float once again? Below, we've put together a release schedule for IT: Welcome to Derry, which is set to hit HBO and HBO Max very soon. For more, check out our list of the best HBO Max shows to stream right now, or, check out our list of all the upcoming Stephen King movies and shows you need to know about.

(Image credit: HBO)

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 1 will be airing on HBO on October 26 at 6:00 PM PT/ 9:00 AM ET, and will be available to stream on HBO Max at the same time.

In the UK, the show debuts on October 27 on Sky and the streaming service NOW at 2am GMT, then again later at 9pm GMT.

IT: Welcome to Derry release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: HBO)

New episodes of IT: Welcome to Derry will release every Sunday starting on October 26, and with the last episode schedule to air on December 14.

Here's what that looks like as part of the wider IT: Welcome to Derry release schedule:

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 1: October 26, 2025

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 2: November 2, 2025

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3: November 9, 2025

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 4: November 16, 2025

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 5: November 23, 2025

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 6: November 30, 2025

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 7: December 7, 2025

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 8: December 14, 2025

Where can I watch IT: Welcome to Derry?

(Image credit: Max)

All episodes of IT: Welcome to Derry will be airing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max in the US. If you're subscribed to the streaming platform, you will be able to watch every new episode as it airs on TV.

The show will be available on Sky and NOW in the UK.

How many episodes are in IT: Welcome to Derry?

(Image credit: HBO Max)

There are eight episodes in this first season of IT: Welcome to Derry.

Discover what else is heading your way with our guide to all upcoming movies.