HBO boss says It: Welcome to Derry season 2 is "not in limbo at all" and he would be "happy to do it"

Casey Bloys is keen to follow up It: Welcome to Derry's "huge success" with a second season, but the Muschiettis are still figuring out the plot

It's been two months since It: Welcome to Derry's finale pulled in 6.5 million viewers and cemented the horror prequel as one of HBO Max's biggest hits – though it's still not been renewed. Fans needn't worry, though, according to network boss Casey Bloys...

"Let me say, [it's] not in limbo at all. Hardly. It was a huge success for us," the CEO recently told Deadline. "Andy and Barbara [Muschietti] are hard at work trying to come up with an idea for a story they'd want to tell for another season. I would happily do it. One of the challenges is, there's not a book that you're basing it on, so it's invention. They want to make sure that they have a story they're excited to tell. So it's not limbo other than they need to land on something they're excited by creatively. We'll be there."

