HBO boss says It: Welcome to Derry season 2 is "not in limbo at all" and he would be "happy to do it"

It's been two months since It: Welcome to Derry's finale pulled in 6.5 million viewers and cemented the horror prequel as one of HBO Max's biggest hits – though it's still not been renewed. Fans needn't worry, though, according to network boss Casey Bloys...

"Let me say, [it's] not in limbo at all. Hardly. It was a huge success for us," the CEO recently told Deadline. "Andy and Barbara [Muschietti] are hard at work trying to come up with an idea for a story they'd want to tell for another season. I would happily do it. One of the challenges is, there's not a book that you're basing it on, so it's invention. They want to make sure that they have a story they're excited to tell. So it's not limbo other than they need to land on something they're excited by creatively. We'll be there."

Andy Muschietti, who directed multiple episodes of It: Welcome to Derry season 1 as well as big-screen adaptations It and It: Chapter Two, has previously said that the second season would center on the Bradley Gang Massacre, a bloody event that's briefly touched on in the interludes of Stephen King's novel It. With season 1 having fleshed out and recontextualized the burning down of the Black Spot, a similarly tragic moment in Derry's history, we can imagine more of the same in season 2.

"It takes place during the Depression in Derry, and there are some new characters and some characters from this season as well, but younger versions of them," Muschietti previously explained to Variety. While they're clearly still trying to figure things out, we can assume that that means we'll see fresher-faced versions of long-time locals Rose and Ingrid, who were played by Kimberly Guerrero and Madeleine Stowe in the existing eight episodes.

It: Welcome to Derry season 1 is streaming now on HBO. For more, check out our picks of the most exciting new TV shows heading our way or our round-up of everything we know so far about It: Welcome to Derry season 2.