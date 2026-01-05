A new It: Welcome to Derry deleted scene has fans wondering if Lily Bainbridge's mother could be an important season 2 character

While It: Welcome to Derry season 2 hasn't been confirmed yet, fans are wondering if we might not have seen the last of the Bainbridge family.

Welcome to Derry is working backwards, with the first series set in the '60s, and the next series due to be set 27 years earlier in 1935. It will cover the Bradley Gang Massacre, a deadly shootout in Derry that was teased in season 1 when the army uncovered the victims' cars.

Judging by a new deleted scene shared by Terri Bainbridge actor Alixandra Fuchs, we might be seeing more of her character – mother of Lily Bainbridge, one of the kids in season 1's Losers' Club – in the next season.

In the clip, shared as a series of behind-the-scenes videos on Fuchs's Instagram story, we see Lily attempt to ask her mother about growing up in Derry, and if anything as horrible as the kids being killed in the movie theater in episode 1 happened while Terri was younger.

After first rebuffing her daughter, Terri then begins to talk about life under Prohibition, when alcohol was banned in the US. She says some people still "sold it" and "fought over it," and "some of those people lived right here in Derry."

"So, yes, there were incidents," she finishes. When Lily asks if those incidents involved a clown, Terri looks away and doesn't answer, as if she might be remembering something. Eventually, all she says is "bad things happen all the time, honey. We need to focus on the good." Check out the clip below.

BTS from an deleted scene from IT: Welcome To Derry | Episode 6.Lily’s mother, Teresa Bainbridge will play a significant role in Season two that is set 27 years prior to 1962, she was Lily’s age at the time of the Bradley Gang Massacre. #ITWelcomeToDerry pic.twitter.com/anQZO9G8bAJanuary 5, 2026

Season 2 will be set in 1935, which is a few years after Prohibition ended – though the Bradley Gang in the show could end up being former bootleggers. Terri, then, could be referring to the Massacre, which, in the book, features Pennywise gunning down some gangsters himself.

Now, whether Terri shows up again in season 2 remains to be seen. Andy Muschietti has already confirmed that younger versions of season 1 characters will be in the show, though, so it seems possible.

"Lily’s mother, Teresa Bainbridge will play a significant role in Season two that is set 27 years prior to 1962, she was Lily's age at the time of the Bradley Gang Massacre," speculates the person who shared Fuch's clip.

"Guys I'm still not over this it's like 1000000000% confirmed we get Terri in season 2 now. Right," wonders another fan.

"Lilly survived, big P will go after her parents," predicts someone else. We saw in the season 1 finale that Pennywise is aware of his future death, after he threatened to kill Marge Truman – the future Maggie Tozier, mother of Richie Tozier – to prevent Richie from being born (we might not have heard the last of Richie, either).

So far, it's all speculation, as Welcome to Derry season 2 hasn't even been officially greenlit yet. We'll just have to be patient a little while longer.

