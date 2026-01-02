After that surprise Welcome to Derry season 1 finale cameo, It star Finn Wolfhard reveals Richie Tozier is still "connected" to the horror prequel: "There's something else that will come up eventually"

After Richie Tozier made a surprise cameo in the It: Welcome to Derry season 1 finale, Finn Wolfhard has revealed that this might not be the last reference to his character.

In the season 1 finale, Pennywise corners Marge Truman – revealed to be the future Maggie Tozier – and tells her that she'll have a son, Richie (implied to be named after Rich Santos after his heroic sacrifice saved Marge at The Black Spot), who will grow up to kill Pennywise with his friends. To drive the point home, the evil clown shows with a flourish the missing poster of Richie that appears in Neibolt Street in the first It film, which features an image of Wolfhard.

In a new interview, Wolfhard shared that he knew about his cameo of sorts in advance, and that there might still be something else on the way.

"I knew that years ago, actually. When they first started thinking about that show, it was probably 2021," he told Esquire. "Barbara and Andy Muschietti both told me, 'You're involved.' Yeah, I’m connected. I think there's something else that will come up eventually that I'm excited for people to see."

It's not clear what exactly might be in store for Richie Tozier – though, with Pennywise revealed to know the circumstances of his death, we wouldn't be surprised if he tries to track down some more Trumans or Toziers in It: Welcome to Derry season 2 and 3 (the show is planned for three seasons, but the remaining two haven't been officially greenlit yet). Whether that involves another Wolfhard appearance or not remains to be seen…

Outside of It, Wolfhard also recently wrapped up Stranger Things season 5 with an emotional finale. You can check out our Stranger Things season 5 finale review for our spoilery thoughts on the ending, or our Stranger Things season 5 finale ending explained for a breakdown of everything that happened.

