It: Welcome to Derry showrunner says that surprise movie cameo was a "very, very last-minute" decision, and it changes the context of a terrifying Pennywise scene in It: Chapter Two

News
By published

Exclusive: Jason Fuchs explains the post-credits scene that has It fans rejoicing (and maybe also crying)

It: Welcome to Derry
(Image credit: HBO)

It: Welcome to Derry co-showrunner Jason Fuchs says that surprise Losers Club cameo in episode 8 wasn't in the original script... though now it makes one particularly harrowing scene in It: Chapter Two even more so.

Warning: Spoilers for It: Welcome to Derry episode 8 below!

You might recall that, in It: Chapter Two, Pennywise appears to an adult Beverly as an old woman known as "Mrs. Kersh." It's an awful scene, where Bev is made to feel guilty about the abuse at the hands of her father – the thing she fears most in this world. Well, now we know that Mrs. Kersh was more than just a random guise for Pennywise.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.