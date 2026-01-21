DC's new Batman movie The Brave and the Bold finally has its writer, reuniting the team that brought us box office bomb The Flash

DC's new Batman movie The Brave and the Bold has been long in gestation, with updates few and far between. But the film is reportedly taking a big step forward by bringing in a new writer, enlisting Christina Hodson - best known to DC fans as the writer of 2023's The Flash.

The news comes via THR , though DC has yet to officially comment. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has made no bones about wanting fully finished, exciting scripts for all DC Universe projects before moving forward, with recent comments indicating that The Brave and the Bold won't start fully cooking until after 2027's The Batman: Part Two in order to avoid overlap.

The hire of Hodson is DC doubling down on the filmmakers behind the notorious box office bomb, which effectively ended the previous era of DC movies, as The Flash director Andy Muschietti has been attached to The Brave and The Bold since shortly after its announcement.

I hate to say it, but this has me even more skeptical of the creative team behind the film. Muschietti has managed to pull out some horror hits, but The Flash was frankly dismal. Even its revival of my personal favorite Batman, Michael Keaton, wasn't enough to get me through.

That said, Keaton's presence was indeed the best part of a movie where I found myself hunting for scraps to appreciate, and Muschietti's success with the horror genre could indicate that he and Hodson could find better results with a moodier, more Bat-focused film.

There's no release date for The Brave and the Bold yet. While we wait, stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows in the works.