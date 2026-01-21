DC's new Batman movie The Brave and the Bold finally has its writer, reuniting the team that brought us box office bomb The Flash

Writer Christina Hodson has joined DC's new Batman movie The Brave and the Bold

DC's new Batman movie The Brave and the Bold has been long in gestation, with updates few and far between. But the film is reportedly taking a big step forward by bringing in a new writer, enlisting Christina Hodson - best known to DC fans as the writer of 2023's The Flash.

The news comes via THR, though DC has yet to officially comment. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has made no bones about wanting fully finished, exciting scripts for all DC Universe projects before moving forward, with recent comments indicating that The Brave and the Bold won't start fully cooking until after 2027's The Batman: Part Two in order to avoid overlap.

