James Gunn defends The Flash writer set to pen the DCU's upcoming Batman movie: "I don't think you can judge my writing based on films others directed"

It's no secret that DC fans were not too happy when it was announced that The Flash scribe Christina Hodson would pen upcoming Batman movie The Brave and the Bold, but DC Studios boss James Gunn has put his foot down and hit back at the haters.

"I will only say anyone maligning Christina Hodson's screenwriting skills has almost certainly never read an actual screenplay by Christina Hodson - she's one of the writers who was with us early in the DCU planning stages," said Gunn on Instagram Threads. "I don't think you can judge my writing based on films others directed, as massive liberties are sometimes taken."

The Flash released in 2023 to underwhelming reviews and a not so impressive 63% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Worse yet, The Flash only managed to earn $271 million worldwide, which, against its predicted $220 million budget, was a financial loss for Warner Bros. and DC Studios. It's not all doom and gloom for Hodson, though, as the scribe also wrote the script for the Margot Robbie-led DCEU movie Birds of Prey, which, despite underperforming at the box office, was well received by critics.

The Flash's underperformance doesn't seem to worry Gunn, as in addition to Hodson, the director of the 2023 flop, Andy Muschietti, is also attached to The Brave and the Bold. Muschietti is best known for directing the 2017 Stephen King adaptation IT and the 2019 sequel, in addition to the recent spin-off series IT: Welcome to Derry.

Little is known about The Brave and the Bold at this point, other than the movie will follow Batman and his son Damian Wayne as Robin. DC has yet to find its new Caped Crusader, but we do know that it won't be Robert Pattinson, as The Brave and the Bold will be completely separate from Matt Reeves' The Batman 2.

The Brave and the Bold has yet to set a release date. When asked by a fan whether rumours surrounding the film's 2027 film start date are true, Gunn responded, "The universe is rife with incorrect information about the Brave and the Bold on every level."

For more, check out our guide to the best Batman movies, and stay up to date on all the upcoming DC movies and shows in the works.