James Gunn defends The Flash writer set to pen the DCU's upcoming Batman movie: "I don't think you can judge my writing based on films others directed"

DC boss James Gunn has hit back at recent backlash

It's no secret that DC fans were not too happy when it was announced that The Flash scribe Christina Hodson would pen upcoming Batman movie The Brave and the Bold, but DC Studios boss James Gunn has put his foot down and hit back at the haters.

"I will only say anyone maligning Christina Hodson's screenwriting skills has almost certainly never read an actual screenplay by Christina Hodson - she's one of the writers who was with us early in the DCU planning stages," said Gunn on Instagram Threads. "I don't think you can judge my writing based on films others directed, as massive liberties are sometimes taken."

