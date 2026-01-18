James Gunn once again pumps the brakes on The Flash casting rumors

Every so often, DCU co-head and Superman director, James Gunn, dares to battle against the waves of fandom in order to set the record straight. Whether it's squashing rumors that have gone viral or addressing fans' demands about the franchise's future, he’s a director who’s happy to get involved in the conversation and stop it when things go too far.

One such incident recently involved more flames being fanned over the possibility of Grant Gustin reprising his role as The Flash after photos surfaced of him with blonde hair. The color change was enough for fans to put two and two together to make five and deem that he was carrying a more comic-book-accurate Barry Allen look. One fan reacted to the development on Threads, saying, “If Grant Gustin is not The Flash of the DCU, we will riot, if it’s Elliot Page…. You hate Flash fans even more. #gustinornothin.”

Gunn didn’t miss a beat and replied, saying, “I keep being told people are going to riot over things, but I am as of yet to see a riot. Love Grant, by the way. I don't know what Elliot has to do with anything.”

As of yet, there’s been no mention of The Flash sprinting onto the scene in the DCU, and it doesn’t appear that it’ll be happening any time soon. During the Peacemaker podcast last year, the director said the Scarlet Speedster’s possible appearance was just as up in the air as that of another DC legend, Wonder Woman.

"Yeah, are they canon? I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see,” Gunn teased. “I mean, they’ll exist eventually. Whether they exist now, I don’t know.”

While it might be very anti-Flash to do so, the best course of action would be to just slow down and wait for everything else that’s heading our way in the DC Universe. At the moment, that’s varying from Supergirls to Lanterns and a version of Batman that’s set to return in a different universe altogether. To find out every DCU movie and show heading our way, check out our list here.