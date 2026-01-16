James Gunn gives disappointing update on the DCU Batman movie: "Screenplay isn't finished"

The DCU's version of Batman isn't ready just yet

Batman
(Image credit: DC)

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared a disappointing update on the DCU version of Batman.

The film, titled The Brave and the Bold, is set to be directed by It helmer Andy Muschietti, and it will introduce the Damian Wayne version of Robin.

