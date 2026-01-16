James Gunn gives disappointing update on the DCU Batman movie: "Screenplay isn't finished"

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared a disappointing update on the DCU version of Batman.

The film, titled The Brave and the Bold, is set to be directed by It helmer Andy Muschietti, and it will introduce the Damian Wayne version of Robin.

Responding on Threads to a fan asking if a rumor that the script is finished and the film will be released in 2028, Gunn wrote: "Fiction, sorry. Screenplay isn't finished."

That's not a huge surprise, considering updates on The Brave and the Bold have been slow and scarce. "There's really no new updates," Gunn told us last July ahead of the release of Superman. "I mean, we're working on a script. We have a screenwriter who's hammering away at it. I'm very involved, and so, you know, we'll see what happens next. I wish I had more news for you, but I don't."

But there will be a Batman movie on the big screen next year. The Batman 2, starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves, is slated for release on October 1, 2027. Sebastian Stan has joined the cast as Harvey Dent, while Scarlett Johansson is playing a mystery role. Colin Farrell returns as the Penguin, but only for a few scenes. This movie is an Elseworlds story, meaning it's not part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC universe.

Next up for the DCU is Supergirl, which is the first solo outing for Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El. That movie will be followed by Lanterns, an HBO show focusing on the Green Lantern Corps.

