MCU’s Sebastian Stan confirmed to be joining The Batman Part II as Harvey Dent

In what seemed to have taken no longer than the flip of a coin, Sebastian Stan has been confirmed to play the new Harvey Dent in Matt Reeves' The Batman: Part II, following a recent leak. Now, The Hollywood Reporter’s newsletter has confirmed that the star better known as Bucky Barnes from the MCU is hopping the fence into another comic book universe that fans have been itching to return to since The Batman in 2022, and The Penguin spin-off series that kept us occupied last year.

Stan will take on the ill-fated role of Harvey Dent, the District Attorney of Gotham City, who, through a horrifying incident, is permanently scarred and becomes Two-Face. For the newest addition to the project, playing someone who switches sides won’t be that much of a stretch. Since 2011, he’s done a brilliant job of carving out the character of Bucky Barnes, who became the mindless assassin the Winter Soldier, before his old buddy Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) snapped him out of it.

The last person to have donned half a damaged business suit as Dent on the big screen was Aaron Eckhart in Christopher Nolan’s masterful take on Batman, The Dark Knight. Keeping that in mind, there’s no telling whether the upcoming film that will see Robert Pattinson back in the cowl will show Dent’s shift into villainy. It would make for a nice change to spend a full film with Stan as an ally to Bats, before he transforms into his coin-flipping nemesis, especially given that he'll be busy fighting potential threats elsewhere.

Besides Stan dropping into Gotham, Scarlett Johansson joined the project back in December for a role that’s yet to be confirmed. It’s also expected that Barry Keoghan will be reprising his role as The Joker, although there’s no telling if that will be from behind a locked door like his initial appearance in the first film. We’ll find out just who is on which side when The Batman Part II arrives in theaters on October 1, 2027. For every other DC movie and show coming our way, check out our guide here.