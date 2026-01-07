From Two-Face to Hugo Strange, DC fans are speculating which character Marvel star Sebastian Stan will play in The Batman 2

Who could Sebastian Stan be playing in The Batman 2?

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in Marvel&#039;s Thunderbolts
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

After news broke that Marvel star Sebastian Stan is in talks to play a mystery role in The Batman 2, DC fans are wondering just which character that could be.

"Harvey Dent, can we trust him?" says one person on Reddit, with another saying: "MARVEL: Plays a character missing his left arm. DC: Plays a character missing the left side of his face."

