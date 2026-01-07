From Two-Face to Hugo Strange, DC fans are speculating which character Marvel star Sebastian Stan will play in The Batman 2

After news broke that Marvel star Sebastian Stan is in talks to play a mystery role in The Batman 2, DC fans are wondering just which character that could be.

"Harvey Dent, can we trust him?" says one person on Reddit, with another saying: "MARVEL: Plays a character missing his left arm. DC: Plays a character missing the left side of his face."

"Wow, that sounds interesting. I wonder who will he play, a Hush maybe?" wonders someone else, a prediction echoed by others: "Honestly I think he's going to play either Harvey Dent or Hush. Stan's incredibly talented, and he brings something compelling to every role he takes on."

"Oh, man, he'd make a great Thomas Elliot/Hush!" says another fan, and another says: "He's gonna make an AWESOME Harvey Dent."

"I hope he is playing Talon. The Court of Owls would be a great way to finish this batman series assuming they do a third film. It would also be in line with how Nolan finished his series," says someone else.

So far, no plot details are known about The Batman 2, so who Stan might be playing is anyone's guess. What we do know, though, is that Stan is joining his Marvel co-star Scarlet Johansson in the film, which arrives in 2027.

Matt Reeves returns to direct, and Robert Pattinson is back as the Caped Crusader himself. Colin Farrell is also returning as the Penguin, though he won't be in the film a whole lot. "I haven't got much to do on it, just a little bit," Farrell has shared. "I read the script and it's extraordinary."

The Batman 2 arrives on October 1, 2027.