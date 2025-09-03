The Batman 2 star Colin Farrell says the script for Matt Reeves' sequel is "extraordinary", but confirms the Penguin only has a small role: "I haven't got much to do on it"

The Penguin star Colin Farrell has high praise for The Batman 2 script, but confirms he only has a small role to play in Matt Reeves' upcoming DC sequel.

"I haven’t got much to do on it, just a little bit," he said in a new interview with Deadline. "I read the script and it’s extraordinary."

The Batman 2 has been a long time coming – the movie was announced over three years ago, but DC Studios only received the script this summer. Filming is finally due to start next year, with the sequel scheduled to be released in the fall of 2027 (over half a decade after the first movie hit the big screen).

Robert Pattinson will return as the Caped Crusader, but not much else is known about the movie just yet. As of last month, even Jeffrey Wright, who plays Jim Gordon, hadn't read the script yet.

As for the movie's small-screen, however, Farrell remains keen to keep The Penguin as a limited series. "I know that I heard rumblings that they were thinking they’d like to do a second season, but I don’t know if it’s a good idea," he told the publication. "I don’t know the way you go back to the trough… And part of me wants to go, 'Just let it go, people. We got away with it. Leave it as it is.'"

The Batman 2 arrives in theaters on October 1, 2027. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming DC movies and shows to add to your watchlist.