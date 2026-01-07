Marvel star Sebastian Stan may be making the jump to DC for a mystery role in The Batman 2

News
By published

Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan is reportedly in talks for a role in The Batman Part II

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier
(Image credit: Marvel)

The Batman Part II may be pulling another Marvel star over to DC Studios as Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan is reportedly in talks to join the cast of the highly anticipated sequel in a mystery role (via Deadline). The news arrives just weeks after reports that Marvel's Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson has also been cast in The Batman Part II in an unnamed role.

Stan's potential role has yet to be named, but given what we know about The Batman Part II, in particular rumors that the story could involve Hush or the Court of Owls, there are a few potential candidates that spring to mind.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.